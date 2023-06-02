SPENCER, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews in Spencer, Mass., are working to put out a fire burning through a church in the center of town.
The Spencer Police Department shared multiple photos of the First Congregational UCC steeple showing heavy smoke around 3 p.m. on Friday.
Authorities asked the public to avoid the area as fire crews responded to the place of worship at 207 Main Street.
This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.
