Crews respond after foundation collapse at home in Sandwich

SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - The foundation of a home in Sandwich has collapsed following Thursday’s winter storm.

Building Commissioner Brendan Brides said the main foundation wall at the home on Salt Marsh Road was just about gone after the storm so the deck is holding up the house.

The house was deemed inhabitable and contractors were called to the scene on Friday.

