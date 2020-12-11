Crews respond after large construction piece falls down Saugus embankment

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Rescue crews are at the scene after a large piece of construction equipment fell down an embankment in Saugus on Friday night.

Sky7HD was at the scene when a frontloader rolled down the embankment into a wooded area on Woodland Avenue.

It is not known yet if anyone was hurt in the incident.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest details.

