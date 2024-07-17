LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded in Lawrence Wednesday after a sinkhole opened under a local road.

Lawrence police in a post on X near 1:45 p.m. said Riverside Drive was closed between its intersections with Ames Street and Pearl Street as a result of the sinkhole.

Police did not share any further information about what may have caused the sinkhole but said drivers should expect heavy delays in the area.

SKY7-HD was over the scene roughly an hour later, near 2:45 p.m., and spotted crews still working in the area.

A large hole was visible in the road and the road remained blocked off.

