LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded in Lawrence Wednesday after a sinkhole opened under a local road. 

Lawrence police in a post on X near 1:45 p.m. said Riverside Drive was closed between its intersections with Ames Street and Pearl Street as a result of the sinkhole. 

Police did not share any further information about what may have caused the sinkhole but said drivers should expect heavy delays in the area. 

SKY7-HD was over the scene roughly an hour later, near 2:45 p.m., and spotted crews still working in the area. 

A large hole was visible in the road and the road remained blocked off.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox