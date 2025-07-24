BOXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were called to I-95 in Boxford late Wednesday night after a driver crashed into the back of a state police cruiser.

The crumpled cruiser and another vehicle with front-end damage could be seen in the roadway as state police, firefighters, and ambulances worked to clear the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

