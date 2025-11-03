WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A water main break in Westford has caused significant issues on the roads.

The break happened around 6:30 a.m. Monday on Grove Street and prompted cracks, flooding, and road closures.

According to the Westford town website, discoloration in the water does not create any health issues and is caused by naturally-occurring minerals. Customers in the area may experience discoloration, loss of water, or low water pressure.

People affected by the break spoke with 7NEWS.

“My wife was in the bathroom she heard a loud bang – a few minutes later she looked outside,” Camilo Santana said, who has no water. “She goes ‘hey its not raining out, why’s there so much water coming down the street?”

The public works director said the age of the water main and temperature changes likely caused it to break. To assess the damage and begin clean up, National Grid shut off the gas and electric.

“I’m stuck here, I can’t drive anywhere,” Jason Harlow said, who lives on the collapsed street.

Westford police encourage drivers to seek alternate routes while the road gets fixed.

