Fire crews battle blaze that tore through Sandwich home

SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating a blaze that raced through an uninhabited home in Sandwich early Saturday morning.

Firefighters responding to a reported structure fire on Bourne Avenue around 2:30 a.m. found flames shooting out of the home. Crews were told not to go inside because the house was known to be full of hoarding materials and no one had lived there in years.

“You couldn’t even get in the house, it’s floor-to-ceiling debris on all two floors, including the basement, so we didn’t even make an attempt,” Sandwich Fire Chief John Burke said.

A neighbor said she was alerted to the fire by her dog and called it in.

“Our dog Murphy started barking incessantly. I got out and looked out the window, didn’t see our motion detector light go on, so I knew nobody was in our yard. So I walked back toward my bedroom. He wouldn’t stop barking, then we both got up and we noticed the fire,” Jean Gilrein said.

No injuries were reported and the fire department is working with the property owner who lives elsewhere with relatives on remediating the site, Burke said.

