PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Plymouth Fire Department responded to and extinguished a two-alarm fire in a single-family home.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Pams Street around 1:30 p.m. learned a homeowner had arrived home to find heavy smoke coming from the first floor of their single-family home.

There are no hydrants in the area, so crews used several trucks to shuttle water from nearby hydrants on Federal Furnace Road.

There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Plymouth Fire Department, but does not appear to be suspicious.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)