Crews respond to 2 separate fires in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Crews in Gloucester dealt with back-to-back fires on Sunday morning, officials said.

Firefighters called to battle flames after a fire broke out at Home Style Laundry on Main Street at 7:40 a.m. saw heavy smoke inside the building and quickly extinguished a small fire burning inside of a dryer, Gloucester Fire Chief Eric Smith said in a statement.

As crews began to clear the scene, a garage fire on New Way Lane was called in around 8:25 a.m., according to officials.

Firefighters arriving on scene found a detached garage fully engulfed in flames and worked to prevent it from spreading to the surroundings woods, Smith said.

A resident who was inside of the garage at the time of the fire was treated at the scene for first-degree burns, officials said. He was trying to extinguish the fire himself when he was burned.

Authorities determined that the Home Style Laundry fire was accidental but the cause of the garage is being investigated, Smith said.

The garage was a total loss.

