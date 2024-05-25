BOSTON (WHDH) - For the second time in as many days, fire crews were called to a vehicle fire in the Ted Williams Tunnel.

The fire on Saturday occurred around 9 a.m. and left a car significantly damaged. It was towed to a nearby state police barracks and the cause remains under investigation.

There were no reported injuries.

The fire came less than 24 hours after a three-vehicle crash sparked a large fire in the tunnel and left three people hospitalized.

