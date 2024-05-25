BOSTON (WHDH) - For the second time in as many days, fire crews were called to a vehicle fire in the Ted Williams Tunnel.

The fire on Saturday occurred around 9 a.m. and left a car significantly damaged. It was towed to a nearby state police barracks and the cause remains under investigation.

There were no reported injuries.

The fire came less than 24 hours after a three-vehicle crash sparked a large fire in the tunnel and left three people hospitalized.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox