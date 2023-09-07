ATHOL, MASS. (WHDH) – First responders from multiple towns were in Athol Thursday morning where a three-alarm fire broke out in a neighborhood.

The Athol Fire Department told 7NEWS that crews were first called to Fern Street just after 9:40 a.m., where flames ripped through a home there.

SKY7-HD flew over the scene just after 11 a.m. and spotted at least four fire engines surrounding the property, with firefighters spraying down what was left of the structure.

Aerial pictures showed a majority of the home had been scorched, with portions of its roof visibly caved in.

Authorities have not yet said whether anyone was inside of the house at the time of the blaze.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)