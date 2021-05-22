Crews responding to 3-alarm fire in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters responded to a multi-alarm fire in Brockton on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to a reported fire on Pacific Street just before 2 p.m. A photo tweeted by the Brockton Fire Department showed heavy smoke pouring out of the burning building.

No further information was immediately available.

Ladder 2 is responding to the town of Rockland, 91 Pacific St. on the 3rd alarm fire￼. Pre-arrival photo from social media. pic.twitter.com/ChlBBb7ixI — Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) May 22, 2021

