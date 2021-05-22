Crews responding to 3-alarm fire in Rockland

Firefighters responded to a three-alarm fire in Rockland on Saturday afternoon.
Emergency crews responded to a reported fire on Pacific Street just before 2 p.m. A photo tweeted by the Brockton Fire Department showed heavy smoke pouring out of the burning building.
No further information was immediately available.
Ladder 2 is responding to the town of Rockland, 91 Pacific St. on the 3rd alarm fire￼. Pre-arrival photo from social media. pic.twitter.com/ChlBBb7ixI
— Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) May 22, 2021
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)