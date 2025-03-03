LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to a Littleton shopping complex early Monday morning where seven Tesla EV chargers caught fire, and investigators believe the act was intentional.

First responders shows up just after 1 a.m. after receiving reports from a neighbor who saw the fire. Firefighters say the chargers suffered heavy fire damage, and after power was cut to the devices, they were able to extinguish the fire and notified the state police fire investigation unit to the state fire marshal’s office.

Investigators believe based on evidence at the scene that the fires were set intentionally. An investigation into the incident is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Arson Watch Reward Program Hotline at 1-800-682-9229.

