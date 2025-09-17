ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to an electrical fire on the roof of an Andover hotel Wednesday morning, prompting guests to evacuate the building.

Several rooms were damaged but firefighters were able to extinguish the flames quickly.

“I could see it out of the corner, I could see the smoke going up. Sometimes these things are just fake and by the time you get halfway down the stairs the alarm goes off, but it stayed on the whole time until we got out,” said Terry Stevenson, who was staying at the hotel.

Investigators are trying to figure out how the fire started.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)