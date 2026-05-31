PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a crash on Interstate 95 in Peabody that appeared to have involved a state police cruiser.

Video from the scene showed the damaged cruiser with a flat front tire and its sideview mirror hanging off.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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