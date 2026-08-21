QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - An early morning box truck crash on Interstate 93 in Quincy left the vehicle on top of the HOV barriers and caused delays for the morning commute.

Troopers responding to a reported single-vehicle crash near the entrance to the HOV lane on the northbound side of the highway found the driver trapped in the vehicle, according to state police. The driver was freed and taken to a nearby hospital.

Several heavy tows have been called in to extract the vehicle,

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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