LYNNFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to a box truck that caught fire in Lynnfield around noon on Wednesday.

Officials say Woburn fire responded to Route 95 SB at Exit 54 to extinguish the flames.

The truck was towed from the scene and cleared at 1:45 p.m.

