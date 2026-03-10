BOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to a fire in Boxboro early Tuesday morning.

Cell phone video shows the fire raging as fire fighters worked to put it out. Investigators believe the fire started in the garage.

“Boxboro is a difficult town to fight fire in,” one Boxboro fire official said. “We don’t get municipal water supply, so finding water and a fire cistern that we can access, especially in the winter, and a day like today that’s a little unseasonably warm, makes fighting a fire like this tough on the fire fighters. That’s why we went to a third alarm for more personnel, just to give our firefighters a break.”

Investigators are still working to figure out what caused the fire.

