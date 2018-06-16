QUINCY, Mass. (WHDH) – Crews responded to a brush fire on Pine Island in Quincy Saturday night.

There were fireworks lit off in the area; firefighters could not definitively say they caused the flames.

The area is heavily wooded, and officials are unable to get vehicles in the area. Officials on the scene said 22 firefighters were in the woods, using flashlights.

No injuries were reported. Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)