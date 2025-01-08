DERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - Crews responded to brush fires in Derry and Windham, N.H., Wednesday afternoon, according to the Derry Fire Department.

At around 12:59 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to the Fordway Extension off of I-93 in Derry for multiple 911 calls reporting a brush fire, the department said in a statement.

The fire escalated to three alarms, firefighters said. SKY7-HD spotted a scorched area of land next to the highway.

Crews then were called to another brush fire on I-93 in nearby Windham, which ended up as a one-alarm blaze, according to fire officials.

The Fordham Extension fire was declared under control by 2:45 p.m., while the Windham I-93 fire was declared under control at 3:09 p.m.

The fires remain under investigation, officials said.

