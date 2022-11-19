WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded to a bus crash in Waltham Saturday night.

Police said the crash happened on 800 South Street.

At the time, it was not clear if anyone was hurt, but multiple units were headed to the scene. ‘

Police said the scene is active and investigation is ongoing.

