CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to a commercial and residential building fire on Broadway in Cambridge on Thursday.

Firefighters battled the fire from ladders as well as the building’s roof.

There is no word of any injuries at this time.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

