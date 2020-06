BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities were at the scene of a car accident on Thursday afternoon in Dorchester.

Crews responding to the crash on Morrissey Boulevard found a seriously damaged car on its side and a nearby iron fence damaged from the crash.

A second car was also found up against a utility pole.

No additional information was immediately released.

