OXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews responded to a car fire that stretched to a house on Thursday in Oxford.

Firefighters say they saw smoke as the approached the home.

Firefighters were able to to knock down the fire from the truck and contained it to the garage.

The home sustained damage to an electrical panel and the owner’s car is thought to have started the fire, according to officials.

The three people who live at the house are temporarily displaced as maintenance looks at the damaged electrical panel.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)