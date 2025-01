BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews were called to a car fire overnight in Somerville.

The incident occurred on I-93 southbound and fire crews could be seen extinguishing the burned-out vehicle.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No word on any injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)