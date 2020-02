MILLBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews were on scene of a car fire on Sunday afternoon in Millbury.

Firefighters responding to the fire just before noon found the car engulfed in flames westbound on the Massachusetts Pike prior to interchange 11, according to a post from to Millbury Fire Department’s Twitter page.

No further information was available.

Units responded to the Mass Pike westbound prior to interchange 11 for a car fire. pic.twitter.com/cCL27eHmCC — Millbury Fire Dept (@MillburyFire) February 16, 2020

