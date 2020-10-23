Crews respond to car fire on Route 3 in Duxbury

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews were on scene of a car fire Friday afternoon in Hingham.
Firefighters responding to the fire on the northbound side of Route 3 found the vehicle totally engulfed with a plume of black smoke rising into the air, according to state police.
The fire prompted temporary lane closures in the area.
It is unclear what started the car fire.
https://t.co/9r32EV6nHk pic.twitter.com/XC2B2EerjE
— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 23, 2020
(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)