Crews respond to car fire on Route 3 in Duxbury

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews were on scene of a car fire Friday afternoon in Hingham.

Firefighters responding to the fire on the northbound side of Route 3 found the vehicle totally engulfed with a plume of black smoke rising into the air, according to state police.

The fire prompted temporary lane closures in the area.

It is unclear what started the car fire.

