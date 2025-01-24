Firefighters responded to two car fires in Nashua, New Hampshire, around 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

Nashua firefighters say they responded to West Hollis Street to a fully involved car fire.

Nashua police arrived to divert traffic while fire companies established a water supply and stretched lines to put out the fire that eventually took over two passenger cars.

The incident is currently under investigation.

