BOSTON (WHDH) - A car drove into a building at Hadassah Way in Back Bay, the Boston Fire Department tweeted Saturday morning.

Companies responding to a car into a building at Hadassah Way in the Back Bay. There are no injuries to report. A building inspector will investigate the damage to the building. pic.twitter.com/pxfWcfjr5Q — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 3, 2023

No injuries were reported, and a building inspector will be investigating the building to determine the extent of the damage.

No other details were immediately available.

