BOSTON (WHDH) - A car drove into a building at Hadassah Way in Back Bay, the Boston Fire Department tweeted Saturday morning.
No injuries were reported, and a building inspector will be investigating the building to determine the extent of the damage.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.
(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)