Police cruiser hit while responding to 2-car crash on I-93 in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A state police cruiser was struck by a driver early Sunday morning while responding to a crash in Somerville, authorities said.

The trooper was responding to a 2-car collision on Interstate 93 north just before 3 a.m. when the cruiser was hit, police said. The trooper was out of the vehicle at the time and was unharmed.

The driver who struck the cruiser did sustain some injuries, police said,

No additional information was immediately released.

