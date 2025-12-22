BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a crash in a parking lot of a Dollar Tree on Dodge Street in Beverly Monday morning around 10:30.

Officials say four people were taken to nearby hospitals as a result with non-life-threatening injuries. A toddler was evaluated at the scene.

“We had two individuals trapped, two separate drivers, there were several patients walking around and on the ground,” one official said. “It was difficult to access the scene at the time.”

Emergency responders say a woman who was driving a Jeep Cherokee was pulling into the side parking lot when her accelerator got stuck and crashed into a stop sign before hitting four other parked cars.

“It’s the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in a parking lot, I think five cars were involved,” one witness said. “A few of them looked totaled. It was crazy.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

