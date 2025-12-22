BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a crash in a parking lot on Dodge Street in Beverly Monday morning.

Officials say four to five people were taken to nearby hospitals as a result.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicated a woman’s accelerator got stuck while driving on Dodge Street, leading to the crash.

Details are limited at this time.

