BOSTON (WHDH) - Fire crews were called to a nursing home in Hyde Park Tuesday for reports of a chemical incident.

SKY7 HD flew over Dana Avenue earlier in the evening where police say a pool chemical caused toxic fumes inside the house.

The chemicals were removed and the house was ventilated. No one was hurt.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)