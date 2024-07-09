FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - A building in Franklin was evacuated Tuesday after a small fire and a chemical leak, officials said.

The Franklin Fire Department in a statement said firefighters first responded to the scene at 38 Forge Parkway near 9 a.m. after receiving a fire alarm.

Listed as the address of a polymer testing company, the fire department said firefighters spoke with an on-site chemist at 38 Forge Parkway and soon found “a smoke or vapor condition” inside the building.

Officials evacuated the building and eventually brought 45 hazardous materials technicians to the scene.

The fire department in a post on X near 10 a.m. said the situation was contained and posed no threat to the public.

In their statement near 12 p.m., the fire department identified the hazardous material as “a small quantity of pyrophoric liquid metal” and said hazardous materials personnel were preparing to isolate the material in question.

Officials said there were no injuries related to this incident and promised to provide an update once the situation is resolved.

