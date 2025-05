DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews were called to a chimney collapse at a Dominos restaurant in Danvers on Saturday.

Fire crews could be seen at the restaurant on Maple Street around noon.

The collapse caused significant damage to the roof and walls of the building.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.

