LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters responded to a fire at the Kings Lynn Condos Friday afternoon.

Officials said the fire happened in a unit on the fifth floor.

First responders pumped water into the unit through the balcony doors.

One woman who lives in the building said she was outside when she noticed the smoke.

“I look up and I go, ‘oh my god, it’s really on fire,'” she said. “So I ran and I started banging on people’s doors… People just gotta know, when the alarm goes off, get out, run out, because you never know. That’s what I learned today.”

Officials say one person was hurt when they slipped and fell, and several people are displaced.

The Red Cross and the Salvation Army are assisting those people.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)