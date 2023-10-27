BOSTON (WHDH) - A construction accident injured two workers in Boston Friday afternoon, a witness said.

Boston police said the accident happened at 750 Atlantic Avenue. SKY7-HD was over the scene, showing officials responding to the accident.

The witness told 7News a metal beam fell and injured two workers on the roof of a garage that is under construction.

No further information was immediately available.

