MENDON, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash at a car dealership in Mendon on Tuesday.

The fire department says a driver crashed into a pillar in the service bay.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

