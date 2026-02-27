EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - First responders were on scene of a crash involving two cars and a dump truck in Easton Friday mornign.

Heavy damage was seen on both smaller vehicles, which crashed with the dump truck on Turnpike Street.

That section of Route 138 was closed while first responders cleared the scene.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)