CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a crash between an MBTA Commuter Rail train and a truck in Canton Wednesday, police said.

Pine Street was closed as authorities were on scene, according to the Canton Police Department.

Police posted photos on X showing the jackknifed truck against the front of the train.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox