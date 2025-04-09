CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a crash between an MBTA Commuter Rail train and a truck in Canton Wednesday, police said.

Pine Street was closed as authorities were on scene, according to the Canton Police Department.

Police posted photos on X showing the jackknifed truck against the front of the train.

No additional information was immediately available.

