BOSTON (WHDH) - Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on the Arborway and Pond Street in Jamaica Plain Friday afternoon.

Officials say the crash took place around 2:30 p.m., with Boston Fire and EMS also being dispatched to the scene.

The conditions of the victims is unknown at this time.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)