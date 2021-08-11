BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews are responded to a crash involving a mail truck and a motorcycle in Jamaica Plain Wednesday afternoon.

SKY7 HD flew over the scene on Metcalf Court where the motorcycle was completely under the front of a USPS truck.

There has been no word on any injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

