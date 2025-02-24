HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Several vehicles were involved in a crash on I-495 in Hopkinton Monday morning.

SKY7-HD spotted a truck off the side of the highway and a few other vehicles on a tow truck nearby. Emergency crews responded to the scene.

Airbags could be seen deployed inside the truck that went off the road.

No additional information was immediately available.

