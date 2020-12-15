Crews respond to double car fire in Cohasset

COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews were on the scene of a double car fire in Cohasset on Tuesday.

Firefighters responding to the fire at a home on Aaron River Road found the vehicles fully engulfed in heavy flames and a plume of black smoke rising into the air, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

No further information was available.

 

 

