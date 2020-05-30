Crews respond to dump truck rollover in Dedham

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded after a dump truck rolled over on Friday afternoon in Dedham.

Emergency crews responding to the overturned dump truck on Legacy Boulevard found the vehicle on its side.

Officers and firefighters remained at the scene until the truck was removed from the area.

The cover of the truck hit a wire, causing it to turn over, according to officials.

No injuries were reported.

Traffic Alert: A truck has rolled over on Legacy Blvd. No injuries. Traffic will be impacted until the truck is removed. pic.twitter.com/EwIvqmNwe7 — Dedham Police Dept (@DedhamPD) May 29, 2020

