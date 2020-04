SPENCER, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to reports of a dump truck rollover in Spencer on Friday.

The driver was trapped in the truck after it came to rest on the side of North Spencer Road.

The street has been blocked while crews work to clear the debris.

There is no word on the driver’s condition or on what may have caused the crash.

