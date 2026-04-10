BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to a house fire in Bridgewater Friday morning that left the structure heavily damaged and cars in the driveway destroyed.

Fire officials say the fire took place around 1:30 a.m. on Crescent Street. When they arrived, they say they found a garage and two cars fully engulfed in flames. A gas tank inside one of the cars in the driveway also exploded.

Three people were inside the home at the time but were able to get out without injuries.

A neighbor described the scene.

“There was this like, explosion, like it wasn’t like, an M80, it wasn’t anything like that, but it was an explosion,” neighbor Alison Green said. “We live within, sort of viewing distance, sort of, of here, so I got up and there was this fireball in the sky and I was like that is a huge fire.”

Firefighters were able to put out the flames and stayed on scene for hours monitoring hot spots.

Crews are focusing on an area where the garage collapsed. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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