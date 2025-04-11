SWANSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters responded to a house fire in Swansea on Mount Fair Circle early Friday monring.

Officials say fire fighters received a call around 3:47 a.m. and saw heavy smoke coming from the house upon arrival.

Residents were evacuating the home along with several pets, according to officals.

Firefighters say a resident who saw the fire closed the bedroom door, preventing the fire from spreading. Officials say it was contained to just the bedroom, while the house suffered minor smoke damage.

No one was injured and no residents were displaced.

“Thanks to the resident who closed the bedroom door when they found the fire, their actions really helped keep the flames at bay until we arrived and were able to get a handline into action,” Deputy Chief Patterson said. “Our crews did a great job quickly getting to the source of the fire to prevent potential widespread damage.”

