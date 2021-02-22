Crews respond to Everett water main break

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews were called to repair a water main break in Everett on Monday.

Police officers responding to reports of the break on Route 16 found a large amount of water bubbling up into the street around 9 p.m.

Motorists should expect delays until the repair is fixed.

So far, it is unclear when that might be.

No additional information was immediately released.

